Short Interest in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Drops By 24.1%

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 28th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XBIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

XBiotech stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.46. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the third quarter worth $135,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter worth $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in XBiotech by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in XBiotech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

