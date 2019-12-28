Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shutterstock by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 185,703 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $4,081,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $3,365,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,981,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

