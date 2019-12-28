Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) Insider Brian Jamieson Acquires 18,529 Shares of Stock

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Brian Jamieson purchased 18,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$10,598.59 ($7,516.73).

Shares of ASX:SIG opened at A$0.59 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sigma Healthcare Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of A$0.75 ($0.53). The firm has a market cap of $625.07 million and a PE ratio of 21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.61.

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

