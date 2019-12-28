Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.10

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 1819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

