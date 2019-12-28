Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Up 41.4% in December

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the November 28th total of 820,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.64 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.25 to $4.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Silvercorp Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2,211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 35.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.