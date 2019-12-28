Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sky Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Sky Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYS opened at $1.50 on Friday. Sky Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.