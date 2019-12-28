SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

SkyWest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SkyWest has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SkyWest to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.88. 157,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,538. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

