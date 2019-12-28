SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.14

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 3239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

SMFKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

