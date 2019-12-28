SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.08

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0826 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFYX opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. SoFi Next 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.