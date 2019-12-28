Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the November 28th total of 195,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,442. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $878.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.03% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Talarico bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 631,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Solar Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Solar Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

