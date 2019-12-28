Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the November 28th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $55,125.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $46,736.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

