Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.00

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 14507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Itau Unibanco downgraded Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 21.86%. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1,569.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 200,204 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,428 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after acquiring an additional 155,270 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

