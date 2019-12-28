Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.77% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 565,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMBC shares. BidaskClub lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.38%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.