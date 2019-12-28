SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $285.79

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $285.79 and last traded at $285.65, with a volume of 29529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8655 per share. This represents a $10.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,236,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 345,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 339,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

