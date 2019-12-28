Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 128.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

NYSE:SRC opened at $49.13 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

