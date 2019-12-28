Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.51. The stock had a trading volume of 873,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,333. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.20. Splunk has a twelve month low of $99.49 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Splunk by 8.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after buying an additional 370,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,080,000 after buying an additional 171,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,010,000 after buying an additional 280,294 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 231.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $143,584,000 after buying an additional 796,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

