Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the November 28th total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:SRLP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Sprague Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,048,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Sprague Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

SRLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

