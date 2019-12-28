Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Shares Down 66.8%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) shares traded down 66.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.20, 3,940,902 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5,733% from the average session volume of 67,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

SBPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

