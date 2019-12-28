SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.72.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

