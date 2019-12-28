SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. Sells 19,817 Shares

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 19,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$475,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,408.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$24.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78. SSR Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$24.75.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.94.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.