Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.32

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 1784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stantec by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth $394,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

