Starbase Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 35.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $44,437.00 and $1,696.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.05862072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

