Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.20

Media coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a news sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Starbucks’ score:

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.13 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.51.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.