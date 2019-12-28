Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.46

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 19463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.37.

Get Stars Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 588.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 412,342 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter worth about $2,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.