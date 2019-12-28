Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 1,456,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.55. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

