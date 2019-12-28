State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

State Street Corp raised its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.64% of Willdan Group worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Willdan Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.03. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

