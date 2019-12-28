State Street Corp Buys 13,914 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Citizens worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Citizens news, insider Wouters Wayne 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

