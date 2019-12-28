State Street Corp Buys 26,412 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.85% of Tailored Brands worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLRD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 346,005 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth $9,923,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 98.5% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP A Alexander Rhodes purchased 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $51,738.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 56,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,706.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Ann Ask purchased 17,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $140,234.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,369 shares of company stock worth $155,998. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRD. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE TLRD opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Tailored Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $203.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Tailored Brands’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

