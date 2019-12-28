State Street Corp Buys 5,574 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Vishay Precision Group worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $461.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $382,741.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $545,227. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.