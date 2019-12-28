State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

State Street Corp lowered its position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.61% of El Pollo LoCo worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $530.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo LoCo Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

