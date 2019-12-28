State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.77% of Orchid Island Capital worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,295,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 207.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 51.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 398,797 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORC opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $377.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

