State Street Corp Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.70% of PCSB Financial worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,547,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 62,784 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 553,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 77,495 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. PCSB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $359.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.