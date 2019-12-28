State Street Corp Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.86% of Citizens & Northern worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZNC opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.32. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CZNC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

