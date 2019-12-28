State Street Corp Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.00% of Landec worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNDC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.8% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 405,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Landec by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

LNDC stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $444,496 in the last 90 days. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

