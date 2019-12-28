State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,000. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DT opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

