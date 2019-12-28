State Street Corp Purchases 973 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Johnson Outdoors worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOUT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.