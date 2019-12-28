State Street Corp Sells 51,745 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.78% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $55,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 312,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 900,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHL opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHL. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

