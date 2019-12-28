Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.73, 28,624 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 191,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MITO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $28.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

