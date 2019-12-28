Stealth Market Cap Achieves $2.10 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $7,074.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005060 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001321 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008154 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,274,119 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

