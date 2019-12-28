Steem Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Bithumb. Steem has a market cap of $44.52 million and approximately $494,769.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02815725 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00540394 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000487 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 372,191,521 coins and its circulating supply is 355,217,427 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, RuDEX, Poloniex, GOPAX, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

