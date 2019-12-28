Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.35

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.35 and traded as low as $37.75. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 575,800 shares trading hands.

SJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$626.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$655.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.6199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

