Stellar Market Cap Reaches $908.39 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $908.39 million and $164.66 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, Ovis, Poloniex and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, Exrates, Indodax, OKEx, Stellarport, Huobi, GOPAX, Upbit, Koinex, RippleFox, Kucoin, Kraken, HitBTC, Bitbns, CryptoMarket, ABCC, Ovis, Stronghold, BCEX, Liquid, Kryptono, Bittrex, Binance, Bitfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Koineks, C2CX, CEX.IO, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

