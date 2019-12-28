Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 257 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 404% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

ATRA stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

