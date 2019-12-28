Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 31,469 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,129% compared to the average volume of 1,412 call options.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after buying an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $53.19 on Friday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.