Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average of $157.67. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Strategic Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Strategic Education news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 838.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 134.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

