Sun Valley Gold LLC Buys 334,900 Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) Stock

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 334,900 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$294,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,061,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,054,434.16.

Shares of Asanko Gold stock remained flat at $C$1.13 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 382,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,389. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. Asanko Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of $254.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

