SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $1.18 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

