SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered SunPower from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on SunPower and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. SunPower has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 14.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,894 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,722 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.