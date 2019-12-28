SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 472,800 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,730.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $632,400 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in SurModics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SurModics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SurModics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,982,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRDX shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 38,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,896. SurModics has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.48 million, a PE ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that SurModics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

