Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the November 28th total of 833,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. 84,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYKE. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

